Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Relx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 32,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 1,135,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.