Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,281. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

