Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. 3,645,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

