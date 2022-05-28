Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 2,191 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 3,549,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,979. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

