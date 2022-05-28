Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock worth $66,286,037 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,238. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

