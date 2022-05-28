Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,635 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,410,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,632,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

