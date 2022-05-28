Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 11,344 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,793,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,804,063. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

