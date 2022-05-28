Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Purchases $255,100.00 in Stock

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frontdoor stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

