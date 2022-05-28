Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.40. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 161,149 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTEK. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

