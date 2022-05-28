Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $79,969.56 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FULT stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 692,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 652,892 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.