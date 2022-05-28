Function X Hits 24-Hour Volume of $260,771.00 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Function X has a market capitalization of $99.73 million and $260,771.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,949.84 or 0.99928307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

