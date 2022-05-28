FUNToken 1-Day Volume Hits $3.50 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $96.59 million and $3.50 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,946.23 or 1.00007750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.