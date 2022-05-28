Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 10.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 99,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,576,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Get Futu alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Futu by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.