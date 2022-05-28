Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.01

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.01 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29.65 ($0.37). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 30.33 ($0.38), with a volume of 243,529 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.96. The company has a market capitalization of £87.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

