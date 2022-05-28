FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,417.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,190,851 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

