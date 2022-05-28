GAMEE Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.01 million and $929,248.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.65 or 0.05401362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00506301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008715 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.