Gas (GAS) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Gas has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and $11.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00009116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.02218670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00507640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

