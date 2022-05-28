Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 2.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $14.93 on Friday, hitting $256.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

