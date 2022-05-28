General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

General Electric stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $13,610,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in General Electric by 115.2% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

