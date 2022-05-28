General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 243.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Motors by 17.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,749,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,010,000 after acquiring an additional 263,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.57. 15,684,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,614,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

