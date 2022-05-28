Genesis Shards 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,304.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $254,945.53 and $7,304.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

