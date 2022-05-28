Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,526 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.51. 971,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,053. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

