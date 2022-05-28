Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,864 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,366 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of OCDX remained flat at $$17.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

