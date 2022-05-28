Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $64.81 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,806,000. Rivian Automotive makes up 3.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $654,802,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $369,088,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months.

Shares of RIVN traded up 1.73 on Friday, hitting 30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552,764. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 67.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 73.12.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

