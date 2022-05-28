Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of HireRight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,621,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,045,000.

HRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092,714.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE HRT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 164,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,777. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

