Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 955,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,976. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.