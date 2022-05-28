Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 99,733 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 99,733 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 263.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,687,909 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. 8,884,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,910. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.