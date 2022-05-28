Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 4.7%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 199,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85.

Get Giga Metals alerts:

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.