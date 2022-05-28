Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $2,875.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,074.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,218. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

