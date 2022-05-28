Glitch (GLCH) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $164,583.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

