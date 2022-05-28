Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 364,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.17 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

