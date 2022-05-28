Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 51.4% in May

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

POTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 179,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,490. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, June 9th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.