Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 51.4% in May

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
POTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 179,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,490. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.
Global X Cannabis ETF shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, June 9th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.
