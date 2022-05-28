Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

Globant stock traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.00. 335,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $252.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

