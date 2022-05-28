Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.
Globant stock traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.00. 335,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $252.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.