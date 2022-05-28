Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as low as C$1.20. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 14,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$67.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 130.33 and a current ratio of 130.91.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

