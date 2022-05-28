Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

