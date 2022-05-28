Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0027

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $441,455.06 and approximately $288,552.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 147.4% against the dollar and now trades at $919.93 or 0.03173045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00509665 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00033213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

