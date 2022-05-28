Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.