GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Down 65.7% Over Last 7 Days

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded down 48.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $111,986.24 and $6.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 65.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.51 or 0.03805540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00513872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008986 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

