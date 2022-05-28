Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $360,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

