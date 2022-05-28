Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of VeriSign worth $373,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 212,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 119,021 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 528,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $176.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.37.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,455 shares of company stock worth $3,054,114. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

