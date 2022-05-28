Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,126,689 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of SITE Centers worth $129,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 352,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

