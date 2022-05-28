Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 162,062 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Aptiv worth $348,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

