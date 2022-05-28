Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Mplx worth $428,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mplx by 697.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 159,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

