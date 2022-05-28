Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $132.53 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Carrier Global worth $132,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 3,359,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

