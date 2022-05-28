Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Ashland Global worth $133,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $108.84. 258,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

