Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,746 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Ecolab worth $389,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

