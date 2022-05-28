Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,047 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 53.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.70 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

