Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $362.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.28.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.