Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 9,741 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

