Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

